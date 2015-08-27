P1 announces more panellists for Sports Tourism Business Forum tomorrow

Two new names have been added to the list of panellists for the business networking event that P1 will be staging in Cardiff tomorrow ahead of the Welsh Grand Prix of the Sea over the bank holiday weekend

With iSportconnect director Michael Cunnah as chairman, the six panel members will examine how Wales has made such enormous strides in building its position in the global sports events industry and look at rationales, strategies, benefits and issues within this growing, multi-billion pound sector of the travel and tourism industry.

Sport Collective co-founder and director, Sean McAuliffe and Weber Shandwick communications consultant James Hillier will join Andrew Hore, Omar Khan and Andrew Campbell in an interactive discussion in front of an invited audience at St. David’s Hotel, Cardiff Bay.

Sean McAuliffe has almost twenty years’ experience in the sports world, including being Global Head of Business Development of The FA Group, part of the senior team that oversaw the worldwide commercial strategy and development of The Football Association’s core brands and assets.

James Hillier has extensive experience of advising Olympic, sport and corporate organisations, and has worked with a number of successful Olympic and Paralympic Games bid campaigns, most recently Beijing 2022 following on from his consultancy role to the Sotchi 2014 Organising Committee.

The free-to-attend event is part of P1’s extensive marketing campaign to deliver commercial results for the Welsh Government through its two-day race event at Cardiff Bay this weekend.