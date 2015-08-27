P1 announces more panellists for Sports Tourism Business Forum Tomorrow

Three new names have been added to the list of panellists for the business networking event that P1 will be staging in Cardifftomorrow ahead of the Welsh Grand Prix of the Sea over thebank holiday weekend.

With iSportconnect chairman Michael Cunnah as moderator, the six panel members will examine how Wales has made such enormous strides in building its position in the global sports events industry and look at rationales, strategies, benefits and issues within this growing, multi-billion pound sector of the travel and tourism industry.

Football Association of Wales (FAW) CEO Jonathan Ford, Sport Collective co-founder and director, Sean McAuliffe and Weber Shandwick communications consultant James Hillier will join Andrew Hore, Omar Khan and Andrew Campbell in an interactive discussion in front of an invited audience at St. David’s Hotel, Cardiff Bay.

Jonathan Ford became the CEO of the FAW in 2009 and has 25 years international experience gained in strategically developing & delivering complex business building programmes across FMCG and Sports Rights Management, with a focus on global events & 3rd party partnership programmes, including the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA European Championships and the Olympic Games.

He recently led the successful bid to confirm Cardiff as the host city for the 2017 UEFA Champions League Final.

Prior to joining the FAW, Ford spent nine years at Coca-Cola in various capacities such as European Sports Sponsorship Director and General Manager of UEFA Euro 2004.

Sean McAuliffe has almost twenty years’ experience in the sports world, including being Global Head of Business Development of The FA Group, part of the senior team that oversaw the worldwide commercial strategy and development of The Football Association’s core brands and assets.

James Hillier has extensive experience of advising Olympic, sport and corporate organisations, and has worked with a number of successful Olympic and Paralympic Games bid campaigns, most recently Beijing 2022 following on from his consultancy role to the Sochi 2014 Organising Committee.

The free-to-attend event is part of P1’s extensive marketing campaign to deliver commercial results for the Welsh Government through its two-day race event at Cardiff Bay this weekend.