P1 makes its mark at 2015 UIM General Assembly

P1 Chairman Asif Rangoonwala was presented with the UIM President's Medal for his service and commitment to the sport of powerboat racing at the 88th UIM General Assembly.

As the 88th UIM General Assembly drew to a close in Monaco on Saturday, UIM President Raffaele Chiulli was elected for a third term and he took the opportunity to present P1 Chairman, Asif Rangoonwala, with the UIM President’s Medal for his service and commitment to the sport of powerboat racing over the past 13 years.

“This is indeed an extraordinary honour to receive from the UIM and for it to be awarded on the occasion of President Chiulli’s re-election in the presence of all the national federations and other UIM stakeholders makes it all the more special,” said a delighted Asif.

The General Assembly sees various expert committees, commissions and working groups addressing a wide range of issues, including safety, regulations, equality and the environment. P1 Chief Operating Officer, Robert Wicks, said: “The General Assembly presents P1 with the opportunity to showcase it’s championship brands and achievements of the season to the national authorities. During the week we also had the chance to improve and develop our racing rules and safety procedures which are mandated through the COMINOFF Commission, the UIM body that oversees offshore racing. There was also considerable debate about broadening the participation base for the sport as a whole and P1 are uniquely positioned with our SuperStock and AquaX classes which offer affordable and accessible racing,” said Wicks.

During the Open Forum session Powerboat P1 took the opportunity to introduce its promoter in India, Anil Singh of Procam International, who shared his vision with delegates of how the sport of powerboat racing can act as a catalyst for social change and development in his country. Plans will soon be announced about the race in India that is scheduled for December 2016 in Mumbai. Pictured left to right are P1 Chief Operating Officer, Robert Wicks, UIM Secretary General, Thomas Kurth, Procam International MD, Anil Singh, UIM President, Raffaele Chiulli and P1 Chairman, Asif Rangoonwala.

Earlier in the week the UIM President addressed delegates and committed to improve the organisation’s structure, strengthen co-operation with its promoters, increased training, investment in the UIM’s Youth Development Programme and a more proactive role on environmental matters.

The national authorities from Fujairah (UAE) and Norway both submitted bids to host the 2016 General Assembly, with delegates voting in favour of Fujairah.