P1 competition winner heading to Florida next year

Experience Kissimmee holiday prize attracts thousands of entries.

World Travel Market at ExCel London this week was the perfect venue for Kissimmee holiday competition winner Emily Clark from South East London to be presented with her prize by James Durbin, Chief Executive of Powerboat P1, Jo Piani from Experience Kissimmee and Omar Khan, Global Head of Sponsorship and Events at Lycamobile.

Emily will enjoy a week-long trip to Florida next May with friends, staying in a luxury villa with tickets for local attractions and shows.

The competition, which ran on the P1 website across the summer, attracted almost 7,000 entries with the stunning prize being donated by Experience Kissimmee.