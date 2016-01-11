89th UIM General Assembly to be held in Fujairah - UAE, 16th – 23rd Oct. 2016

Fujairah, UAE — In presence of UIM President Raffaele Chiulli and Saeed Hareb, President of the UAE Powerboat Federation, the Fujairah International Marine Sports Club (FIMSC) announced to the media that it will host the International Powerboating Federation’s next General Assembly from 16-23 October 2016.

The announcement was made in Fujairah where the 89th UIM General Assembly will be staged and the host contract was signed by both the UIM President and the Chairman of the FIMSC, H.H. Sheikh Saif Bin Hamad Bin Saif Al Sharqi, reaffirming UIM’s commitment to taking the sport to all continents.

The converging of International Powerboating’s officials in the Emirates next year for the most important institutional event of the UIM, is an indication of the sport’s continued popularity in the region and rewards Fujairah and the FIMSC for their excellent hosting candidature. The UIM event will also see the inauguration of the UIM-FIMSC Training Center currently in preparation.

Following the announcement the UIM President was received by the Crown Prince of Fujairah, H.H. Mohamed Bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, who underlined his strong commitment with educational and training initiatives within sport, among which powerboating is experiencing healthy growth thanks to the efforts made by the Fujairah International Marine Sports Club and Major Ahmed Ebrahiem Alblooshi, its Managing Director.

UIM President Raffaele Chiulli took the opportunity to invite His Excellency to attend the prestigious UIM Awards Giving Gala at the Salle des étoiles in Monaco, on 5th March 2016, and offered him this unique platform for promoting Fujairah to the international powerboating community and beyond.