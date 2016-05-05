Powerboat P1 appoints sponsorship and PR agency specialists to drive revenue in key markets

Powerboat P1 has appointed New York-based sponsorship firm Leverage Agency and the UK’s largest PR and digital marketing agency outside London, Glasgow-based The BIG Partnership to drive sponsorship and partnership revenue and media coverage in their respective markets.

<1r>P1’s national race series - P1 AquaX (jet-skis) and P1 SuperStock (powerboats) have experienced meteoric growth in both the USA and UK in recent years and the marine motorsport promoter is seeking to capitalise on this expansion with the appointment of these leading agencies.



P1 CEO, James Durbin explained: “We totally re-engineered our business 5 years ago to focus on creating value for our spectators, venues, racers and sponsors. Using data produced by Repucom, we have seen a quadrupling of broadcast value in the last 3 years to more than $35m and we are looking to these new agency partnerships to help us monetise this value.”



Leverage founder and President, Ben Sturner said: “P1 is one of the great opportunities in sport in this country. The media inventory they control on a domestic and global basis, coupled with the major markets in which they race, provides an awesome value proposition.”



P1’s announcement of its race calendar earlier this year saw the inclusion of two new, major events in Scotland and Chicago which are key to the appointment of the agencies, particularly Glasgow-based The BIG Partnership. Brian Welsh, Account Director and Head of Sport at BIG, commented: “P1 has done a great job in weaving itself into the social fabric of the community in Greenock on the west coast of Scotland and they have inspired the public and local businesses to get involved at all levels. The P1 opportunity is unique in that it genuinely provides value at a local, regional and international level. We are delighted to be involved with this growing event series.”



P1’s 20-event season started in Florida last month and moves to Scarborough for the P1 Yorkshire Grand Prix of the Sea on 14 May. Further race events in the United States (Florida, Indiana and Illinois), England, Scotland and Wales will be complemented by new events in Malaysia later in the year.