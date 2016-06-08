Share in the Rise of Coastal & Marine Tourism

Powerboat P1 is marking World Oceans Day (June 8) by announcing that it is to stage a Coastal and Marine Tourism Forum in Cardiff at the end of this month.

Common dolphins off the coast of Pembrokeshire, West Wales. Credit: Mike Snelle/Marine Photobank

Eco Dive volunteer gathering data. Credit: Jeff & Jan Cohen

The event will create awareness, facilitate dialogue and share knowledge within Wales of the opportunities and potential for driving tourism through coastal and marine activities - such as sailing, motor boating, wind surfing, diving experiences, wildlife and marine mammal tours, maritime museums and events, cruise trips, fishing, and visiting waterfront hotels and restaurants - by presenting case studies and hearing the views of a specialist panel.

Discussions will look at how the marine sector can make a wider and more significant contribution to Wales’ already successful travel and tourism offering, covering a range of topics including new frontiers in marine tourism, collaboration and partnerships, politics, practice, management, sustainability and marine ecotourism.

The panel will include Nigel Morgan – Professor of Tourism & Events at the University of Surrey, adviser to the Welsh Government on tourism strategy and the author or editor of 19 books on destination marketing, promoting niche tourism destination brands, and the like – Andrew Campbell, Head of the School of Tourism, Events & Sport at the University of Wales Trinity St. David, and Daniel Steel, Chief Executive of Sail Scotland which directly supports delivery of Scotland’s National Marine Tourism Strategy.

The Forum will be held at Cardiff City Hall on Wednesday 29th June, starting with a drinks reception and networking at 5.30pm.

For more details or to attend, please email Roy Mantle at Powerboat P1: roy.mantle@powerboatp1.com