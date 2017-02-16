NEXA to be title sponsor of P1’s first World Championship event in Mumbai

The shores of Mumbai's Back Bay on the Arabian Sea was the venue last week for Powerboat P1’s announcement that its P1 SuperStock series would be landing in India next month for the very first world championship event: the NEXA P1 Powerboat Indian Grand Prix of the Seas.

The announcement sees the London-based marine motorsport promoter make big strides towards building a global racing stage with national championships already established in the UK and USA.

James Durbin, CEO of Powerboat P1 said, "A series of firsts makes the NEXA P1 Powerboat event historic. We are building a global structure to propel the sport to the next level, and it all starts in Mumbai. Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA brand provides more than just an automotive buying experience - it is a lifestyle destination brand, just like P1. We are delighted to be unveiling our first World Championship in Mumbai together with NEXA"

RS Kalsi, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki “ We are delighted to associate with NEXA P1 Powerboat racing in its inaugural year. At NEXA, we are committed to offer hospitality that pampers and technology that’s innovative for our consumers. NEXA is at the forefront of bringing innovation and delivering outstanding experiences which are new and exciting, just like the P1 Powerboat racing which builds experiences based on high-adrenaline action and superior technology.”

The event will feature the best P1 SuperStock racers from Asia, Europe and the United States representing a total of seven countries, most of whom have qualified for the world championship event through their national championships in 2016.

The 3-day event will be shown live on SONY / ESPN in India in three 3-hour broadcasts covering qualifying on Friday 3 March, two races of 15 laps on Saturday and a Grand Finale of 20 laps on Sunday 5 March.

Team owners and full racer details will be released at an official presentation on 25th February at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai.