Personal watercraft racing to spearhead P1 growth in 2018

Heightened role for jet ski race series as international promoter seeks continued expansion

P1, the world’s leading marine motorsport brand, has unveiled plans to develop and expand its business in 2018 by focusing on the P1 AquaX and P1 Jetcross race series in key markets. The move will see the international promoter stage a total of 18 events in the UK, Europe and the United States next year.



P1 SuperStock powerboat racing in the UK will be put on hold for a year while the new business model is implemented. The thriving Superstock series in the United States will continue, with a 20-race championship scheduled to be announced later this month together with plans for increased activity in Asia following the success of the inaugural UIM P1 SuperStock World Championship event in India earlier this year. UK Managing Director, Robert Wicks, said: “P1 SuperStock has enjoyed seven great years in the UK but our focus needs to switch to new markets as the business evolves. The ongoing uncertainty in offshore powerboat racing in the UK has also contributed to this decision. On the flip side, the Mumbai event introduced the sport to a huge new audience on the sub-continent and the nine hours of live television broadcasting and extensive media coverage played a considerable role in taking powerboat racing to the next level. International development is very much part of our SuperStock planning for the future.”



Lisa Barsby, Global Head of P1 AquaX, has seen the brand become the world’s fastest growing jet ski competition since its UK launch in 2011. “At the start of this season we had just 14 Jetcross riders competing in Daytona and last month in our Pro Jetcross World Tour event in Paris more than 90 racers took to the water,” she commented. “We took AquaX to the USA in 2012 and expansion continued last year when Jetcross, Europe’s leading personal watercraft promoter and race series, joined the P1 family of marine racing brands. Our race calendar next year will include 9 events in the UK and Europe, with British riders feeding into the European events, and the UK events will be designed to improve spectator engagement through increased activity both on the water, in the form of a marine festival, and onshore.”



Speaking from P1’s office in Orlando, USA Managing Director, Azam Rangoonwala explained: “We will continue to serve up a double bill of powerboat and jet ski racing in 2018 and are greatly encouraged by increased commercial support and rising competitor numbers. Our race series will benefit from a combination of existing television coverage and increased live streaming and, before then, we have the first ever P1 AquaX World Championship to look forward to in Key West in December.”



P1 will stage its 2017 UK Annual Awards Dinner at Mercedes-Benz World near Weybridge on 11th November and its USA Awards event on 17th November in Fort Lauderdale on the eve of the final round of the P1 AquaX USA Pro Series sponsored by Ford.