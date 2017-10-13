Prestigious award for P1 Scottish Grand Prix of the Sea event

The Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow was the splendid setting earlier this week for the 2017 Scottish Event Awards, and Powerboat P1’s UK managing director, Robert Wicks was there to collect the award for the 2016 Sports Event of the Year.

Robert joined 300 other guests for the 10th year of the Awards, which recognise outstanding achievements by event organisers, promoters, suppliers, venues and in-house teams.

Speaking at the glittering ceremony, Robert said: “It’s great to win this award for our inaugural Scottish Grand Prix of the Sea in 2016 when we welcomed over 30,000 people to the banks of the River Clyde. Our close and effective relationship with the co-hosts, Inverclyde Council and Riverside Inverclyde, was a significant factor in the success of the event, and this was repeated in June this year when a similar number of spectators attended. P1 is pleased to have played a key role is Inverclyde’s regeneration and reimaging programme and to support its position as the marine leisure capital of Scotland.”



The judging panel were looking to reward events that added real value to the local community where they were staged, offered a diverse experience and whose processes were environmentally sound.