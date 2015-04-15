Powerboat P1 to launch 2015 race season at London’s Royal Docks

The capital plays host to P1’s season launch event as the world’s leading marine motorsport brand gets set to announce a 40-race powerboat and jet ski series in the UK

London, 15 April: The waters of the Royal Victoria Dock – one of the capital’s most historic waterfront locations – will play host to the P1 SuperStock powerboats and AquaX jet skis at an exhibition day on Friday 8 May.

Set in Victoria Dock adjacent to London’s ExCel building and beneath the Emirates Air Line, the event will be based from the Crowne Plaza Hotel and include a press conference at 11.00am, boat unveilings, powerboat and jet ski experience rides and a jet ski freestyle display.

The P1 SuperStock and AquaX Championships get underway in Yorkshire at the end of May as part of a 5-venue season featuring Cardiff as the headline event over the August bank holiday weekend and climaxing on the Dorset coast in September.

Powerboat P1’s COO, Robert Wicks commented: “London and the Royal Docks provide the ideal setting for our season launch when we will be announcing a new host venue, new partners and new race teams. All our P1 race weekends will be a double bill of powerboat and jet ski racing with a total of six national championship races, putting P1 at the forefront of the sport in the UK.”



Powerboat P1 is counting down the days to the start of its USA championships, with six major venues having been announced in Florida. Stateside action will kick off in Daytona on 25 April for P1 AquaX and in Jacksonville for P1 SuperStock in early June. “Our extensive event line-up on both sides of the Atlantic makes P1 the world’s largest marine motorsport promoter, with a total of 11 events and more than 120 competitors across the SuperStock and AquaX race series,” said Wicks.