AquaX partner with Watercraft Rider on-line magazine for 2015 season

Watercraft Rider On-line Magazine Named Official Media Partner For Personal Watercraft Race Series

London, 22nd April: P1 AquaX, the revolutionary personal watercraft race series, announced today that on-line magazine Watercraftrider.com will be its official media partner for the 2015 season.



Watercraft Rider is the brainchild of industry veterans Rick Lake and Wayne Smith who together bring more than 60 years of industry experience and a shared passion for the sport to the magazine. Launched in 2014, the website speaks to the heart and soul of the PWC enthusiast. It showcases the best product reviews, technical stories, ride reports and event coverage in the sport, making it the ideal partner for the burgeoning AquaX race series.



“AquaX is all about attracting new riders to the sport and bridging the gap between the recreational rider and the hard-core racer” explained Lisa Barsby, P1 AquaX Championship Manager. “It’s for everyone to enjoy, and Rick and Wayne bring that same approach to Watercraft Rider by broadening the appeal of the sport with factual and attractive content. We’re delighted to be teaming up with them for 2015”.



Watercraft Rider mixes Emmy award-winning video content with classic journalism, setting it apart from the competition. The video content is voiced by Rick, who spent many years announcing on the IJSBA’s National tour and world championships.



"AquaX's fresh new style of racing combined with its professional approach to marketing the sport clearly resonates with both new PWC owners and veteran racers, and this has created a great deal of interest and excitement in the industry” said Rick Lake, president of Watercraft Rider inc. “Partnering with P1 AquaX will allow us to utilize our many years of experience in the sport to bring the news and excitement of AquaX racing to PWC enthusiasts around the world through Watercraftrider.com and our social media."



With racing on both sides of the Atlantic, this year’s P1 AquaX race calendar will feature 11 events from April through to October. The USA championship gets underway this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida when more than 90 riders will be in action.





P1 AquaX International Race Calendar

25/26th April – Daytona Beach, Florida - USA

30/31 May – Scarborough, Yorkshire - UK

6/7 June – Jacksonville, Florida - USA

4/5 July – Sarasota, Florida - USA

11/12 July – Gosport, Hampshire - UK

1/2 Aug – St Cloud, Florida - USA

8/9 Aug – Hull, Yorkshire - UK

30/31 Aug – Cardiff, Wales - UK

19/20 Sept – Cocoa Beach, Florida - USA

12/13 Sept – Bournemouth, Dorset - UK

24/25 Oct – St Petersburg, Florida - USA

